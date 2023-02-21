Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,341 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

GLPI opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

