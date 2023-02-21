Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $92,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.