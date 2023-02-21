Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 901 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.