Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,372 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

