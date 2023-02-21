Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,088 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

TTWO stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

