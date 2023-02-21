Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

