Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
TVTX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
