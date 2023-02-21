Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,624 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 57,151 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.