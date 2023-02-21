Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,538. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $249.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

