Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,828 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $67,859,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.