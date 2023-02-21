Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $125,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of APA by 315.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after buying an additional 1,345,301 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in APA by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.