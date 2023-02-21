MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 141,671 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1,101.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

