MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOH opened at $296.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

