Axa S.A. Purchases 102,465 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,868 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,465 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $141,957,000 after buying an additional 2,722,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

