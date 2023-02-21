Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
EKSO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.