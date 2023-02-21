Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

