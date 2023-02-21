Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

