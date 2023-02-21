B2Gold (BTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 900.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.