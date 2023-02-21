Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Alector Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 84.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.