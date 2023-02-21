Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 84.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alector

Several brokerages have commented on ALEC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

