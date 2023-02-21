Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
See Also
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
