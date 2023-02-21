FORA Capital LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Up 1.3 %

FTS opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

