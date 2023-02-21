FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after buying an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.