FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 27,680 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 244,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 375,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 300,408 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 248,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

