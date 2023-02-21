Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

