FORA Capital LLC Invests $554,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on HOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Articles
