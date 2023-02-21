FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,790 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.