Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,961 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $36,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

