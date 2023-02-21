Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $328.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.36. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

