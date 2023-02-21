Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $237.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

