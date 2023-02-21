Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.