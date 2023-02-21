Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 809 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CE opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

