Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Snap worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,794,997.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

