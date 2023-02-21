Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 69,852 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,464,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $375,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

