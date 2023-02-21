Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 67,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 315,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hologic by 21.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,230,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 213,791 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

