Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

