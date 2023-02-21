Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.1 %

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

