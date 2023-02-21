Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 308 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

FTV stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

