Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $5,157,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 187,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

