Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 29,150 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Entergy worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Entergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

