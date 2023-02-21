Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $16,334,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 162,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $18,474,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

