Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

