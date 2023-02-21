Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CE opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

