Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of PWR opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

