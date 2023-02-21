Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 186,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Truist Financial upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $292.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average is $300.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $627.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

