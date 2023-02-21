Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,845 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.