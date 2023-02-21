MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,320.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,100.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $946.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,473,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

