MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,320.00.
MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,100.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $946.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.
Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.