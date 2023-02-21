Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,013 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of KE worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.