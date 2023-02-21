Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.