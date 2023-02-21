Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
APLS stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.