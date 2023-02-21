Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

