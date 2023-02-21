Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.
ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
Albemarle Stock Performance
ALB opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
