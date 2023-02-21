Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

LH opened at $256.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.74. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $219,236,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after acquiring an additional 711,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

